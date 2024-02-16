First Lady Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; Green Bay stop about education
GREEN BAY, Wis. - First Lady Jill Biden travels to Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 16 to talk about education.
Biden is expected to arrive at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay after mid-afternoon. The first lady will then join a roundtable to "spotlight efforts to expand career-connected learning in high school and college," a news release from the White House says.
FOX6 News plans to stream the first lady's arrival and appearance in Green Bay.
This is a developing story.