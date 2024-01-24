Packers’ defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not return

article

Joe Barry will not return as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network.

The future of defensive coordinator Joe Barry has been a subject of speculation.

Green Bay’s defense struggled so much that LaFleur was asked at one point about the possibility of changing coordinators while the season was still underway, though the defense performed much better after Christmas.

The Green Bay Packers fell 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night.

It added up to a 13th straight season without a Super Bowl appearance for the Packers.

