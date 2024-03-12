Wisconsin Lottery; winning ticket sold in Green Bay worth $100K

article

An All or Nothing $100,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on S. Point Road in Green Bay for the Friday, March 8, evening drawing. The winning ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers drawn and the winning numbers were 3-4-5-7-8-9-10-12-13-15-17.

Friday's winning ticket marks the second All or Nothing top prize ticket sold within three days in Wisconsin. A news release says in 2023, the same retailer sold winning scratch tickets of $54,000 and $6,000 and a winning $5,000 50X Fast Play ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

All or Nothing players can win a $100,000 top prize by matching 0 out of 11 numbers or by matching 11 of 11 numbers.

The odds of winning the All or Nothing $100,000 prize are 1:352,716. Tickets are $2 per drawing. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the Midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the Evening drawing.