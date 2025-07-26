Body of Milwaukee teen recovered in Lake Michigan

article

The Brief The body of a Milwaukee teen who went missing in Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park was found Friday. He was identified as Kyle Williams by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.



The body of a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who went missing in Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park on Tuesday, July 22 was found on Friday.

He was identified as Kyle Williams by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to Illinois Beach State Park in unincorporated Zion around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a beach-goer who had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

The boy's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the general area of the north beach.

Examination results indicate that his death is consistent with drowning, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

What you can do:

The Coroner’s Office warns the public that although Lake Michigan may look inviting, it is extremely unpredictable.

A couple of key dangers in Lake Michigan may include rip currents, powerful currents of water that are difficult to detect and structural currents, strong flows of water near piers, jetties and breakwalls that can pull swimmers underwater and potentially trap them against structures.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office.



