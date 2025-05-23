Kenosha County chase into Illinois, new crash scene video released

The Brief A high-speed chase from Kenosha County into Illinois ended with a crash and arrests. The sheriff's office has now released new footage from the scene. The driver is charged in Wisconsin, and a passenger was wanted for crimes in Illinois.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office released new video of a high-speed chase into Illinois that ended with a crash and multiple arrests.

The driver is now charged in Wisconsin with multiple felonies related to the chase, but prosecutors said it was the man who wasn't driving that was wanted for crimes in Illinois.

Bristol into Lake County

The backstory:

It began on the morning of March 3. Prosecutors said a deputy tried to pull over a Chevrolet in the village of Bristol. The car's registered owner, 31-year-old Mason Spencer, did not have a valid license and sped away.

Raymond Underwood, Mason Spencer (Courtesy: KCSO)

The chase headed southbound, reaching speeds of up to 105 mph. It wasn't until a minute into the chase that the deputy learned Spencer also had a warrant out for his arrest for multiple violent crimes in Illinois, including reckless homicide.

The deputy continued to chase the car until the driver eventually ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck in Lake County, Illinois.

Deputies approached the Chevrolet and learned Spencer was the passenger. The driver was 32-year-old Raymond Underwood. Both men were taken into custody in Lake County, and Underwood now faces new charges in Kenosha County that include recklessly endangering safety and fleeing.

The person in the pickup truck that was hit had minor injuries and was later taken to jail on outstanding warrants, too.

What we don't know:

At this point, Underwood's extradition timeline is uncertain.