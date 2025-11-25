The Brief Morgan Geyser remains jailed in Illinois but could soon be extradited to Wisconsin. Gesyer was one of two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing. She cut off her DOC monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home.



Morgan Geyser, one of two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, remains jailed in Illinois after she cut off her monitoring bracelet and left Wisconsin. But she may be back in the state soon.

Waived extradition

Local perspective:

Geyser waived her extradition hearing in Cook County court Tuesday morning. The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office said it is now working with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to transport Geyser back to Wisconsin.

What's next:

As for Geyser's next court date, the district attorney said it depends on whether the Wisconsin Department of Health Services files a petition to revoke her conditional release. Then, a hearing would come within 30 days of that petition.

Geyser arrested

The backstory:

Geyser cut off her Wisconsin Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home on Saturday night, Nov. 22.

Geyser was found and taken into custody late Sunday night at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois. Posen is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Officials said Geyser was with a male subject, since identified as 43-year-old Chad Mecca, who was also taken into custody. He was charged with criminal trespassing and providing false information to police and was later released from custody. He is due in Cook County court on Jan. 15.