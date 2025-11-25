The Brief Police released bodycam footage that shows the arrest of Morgan Geyser. Geyser cut off her DOC monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home. Geyser was found and taken back into custody in Posen, Illinois.



The Posen Police Department released body-worn camera footage that shows the Monday arrest of Morgan Geyser in Illinois.

Geyser missing

The backstory:

Geyser, one of two people convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, left a Madison group home after cutting off her Wisconsin Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet on Saturday night.

Geyser was found and taken back into custody late Sunday night at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois. Posen is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Geyser detained

Dig deeper:

On Sunday night, Posen police officers were dispatched to the Thornton’s Truck Stop on Western Avenue for a report of a male and female loitering behind the building.

A post on the Posen Police Department Facebook page said:

"When officers arrived, they located both subjects sleeping on the sidewalk. The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one. After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had "done something really bad," and suggested that officers could "just Google" her name."

Chad Mecca (Credit: Posen Police Department)

Once Geyser provided her identity to officers, they "confirmed she was Morgan Geyser, who was wanted out of Wisconsin for escape after walking away from a group home where she had been placed."

Officials said the male subject with Geyser, since identified as 43-year-old Chad Mecca, was also taken into custody. He was charged with criminal trespassing and providing false information to police and was later released from custody.

Posen police said Geyser and Mecca took a Greyhound bus from Wisconsin to Chicago and then walked to Posen.

Full bodycam video