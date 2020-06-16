MILWAUKEE -- Over 70 Milwaukee businesses have joined together and written a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, calling on them to require that masks be worn by patrons and workers in public spaces including stores, theaters, museums, restaurants and bars (while not consuming food or beverages) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."I have very close ties to Italy, we know how it affected Italy and how it affected certain countries around the world," said Paul Bartolotta of the Bartolotta Restaurants. "No country has successfully put to bed or managed down the pandemic without the use of masks."Fiserv Forum, Colectivo Coffee, The Sherman Phoenix, The Pabst Theater Group and Bartolotta Restaurants are among those signing their support.

