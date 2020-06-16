With federal aid coming to Milwaukee, council votes in opposition 'to activities we are seeing in Portland'
The Milwaukee Common Council voted in opposition to tactics being used by federal agents elsewhere, with agents set to arrive in Milwaukee.
Photo of Mayor Barrett in Door County stirs pot on social media
Do as I say, not as I do -- or much ado about nothing? Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was photographed at a bar in Door County with a mask on, and, at one point, with his mask off. FOX6 News tracked down the person who took the photos, who now says the mask wasn't what she was concerned about.
Milwaukee health officials explain why city is not allowing in-person learning
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Health Department officials are responding to protests -- and offering an explanation as to why they are prohibiting in-person learning in the city.
Milwaukee mask mandate poses challenge to restaurants, bars; study found most were compliant
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and city health officials held a virtual meeting with some business owners on Tuesday, July 14 to discuss what needs to be done at restaurants and bars to beat COVID-19.The meeting was designed to help business owners who are struggling to keep people safe while keeping business going; you can't eat or drink while wearing a mask."Most people do not wear masks while eating or in the restaurant," said Jack Holt with Point Restaurants.
'Safest way to vote is by mail:' 250K Milwaukee households will receive postcard to request absentee ballot
MILWAUKEE -- Bracing for a busy August primary and November general election with an increased demand for absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, July 13 was joined by city leaders to outline preparations for the Aug. 11 election through the "SafeVote plan," which "encourages residents to exercise their vote safely from their home by requesting an absentee ballot by mail."City leaders announced every Milwaukee household will be receiving a SafeVote postcard "encouraging residents to vote safely from their home by requesting an absentee ballot by mail.""250,000 households are going to receive this postcard," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.
Griselda Aldrete withdraws her name from consideration for FPC executive director
MILWAUKEE -- Griselda Aldrete on Monday, July 6 withdrew her name from consideration for the appointment of Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC).Aldrete was first nominated for the role last July.
'We have to do more, do better:' Mayor, community leaders come together to address violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- One day, two press conferences.
Milwaukee FPC chairman had 'mixed interest' in sex assault case, investigator says
MILWAUKEE -- An investigator hired by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) revealed new details about a conflict of interest for its chairman, Steven DeVougas, at an FPC meeting on Thursday, July 2.Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he will be taking a look at the findings, which center around whether DeVougas used his position and violated any ethical policy.
Milwaukee enters Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan; health order to be enforced
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will move into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 as the state sees its largest increases in the coronavirus since May.As Fourth of July weekend approaches, the City of Milwaukee celebrates an independence day of its own, though the move to Phase 4 comes with restrictions.
With hole in election leadership, Milwaukee mayor says voting restrictions rulings add more challenges
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Milwaukee's election plans were turned upside down by an appeals court ruling Monday, June 29 changing Wisconsin's elections -- adding more challenges with a hole in Milwaukee election leadership.
Milwaukee alderman 'not convinced' there will be any in-person DNC events after Fiserv Forum split
MILWAUKEE -- As the Democratic National Convention scales-down its Milwaukee event in the wake of the coronavirus, its problems are growing.
Milwaukee mayor to host COVID-19 webinars on summer youth activities, home repair practices
MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will host two webinars July 1 and 2 alongside community partners and City departments to help share important COVID-19 information on a variety of topics.Barrett has already hosted four webinars on guidance and best practices for salons and barbers, bars and restaurants, child care facilities and the faith community.
Mayor Barrett commits resources to address housing, employment, COVID-19 mitigation efforts
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Tuesday, June 30 his plans to commit resources from the Community Development Block Grant Fund to address housing, employment, and COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
70+ Milwaukee businesses call on mayor, council president to require masks in public spaces
MILWAUKEE -- Over 70 Milwaukee businesses have joined together and written a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, calling on them to require that masks be worn by patrons and workers in public spaces including stores, theaters, museums, restaurants and bars (while not consuming food or beverages) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."I have very close ties to Italy, we know how it affected Italy and how it affected certain countries around the world," said Paul Bartolotta of the Bartolotta Restaurants. "No country has successfully put to bed or managed down the pandemic without the use of masks."Fiserv Forum, Colectivo Coffee, The Sherman Phoenix, The Pabst Theater Group and Bartolotta Restaurants are among those signing their support.
'Very worried:' With primary in 46 days, Milwaukee Election Commission left with leadership hole
MILWAUKEE -- A leadership hole for the Milwaukee Election Commission remains unfilled, just 46 days away from another primary and in the midst of a pandemic that has already thrown elections into unfamiliar territory.
City of Milwaukee to accept applications for 'Active Streets' business program starting June 17
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee bars and restaurants may soon be able to expand outdoor seating; the City of Milwaukee will accept applications for a pilot program starting Wednesday, June 17.
Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approves 'I can’t breathe' resolution
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 16 in approving a resolution urging the Fire and Police Commission to adopt a policy addressing any “I can’t breathe” plea by an individual who is in police custody.
Common Council votes 15-0 to send Mayor Tom Barrett's appointments back to committee
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, June 16 did not confirm Mayor Tom Barrett’s cabinet appointments, but instead voted 15-0 to send them back to committee.