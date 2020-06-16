Photo of Mayor Barrett in Door County stirs pot on social media
Do as I say, not as I do -- or much ado about nothing? Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was photographed at a bar in Door County with a mask on, and, at one point, with his mask off. FOX6 News tracked down the person who took the photos, who now says the mask wasn't what she was concerned about.

Milwaukee mask mandate poses challenge to restaurants, bars; study found most were compliant

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and city health officials held a virtual meeting with some business owners on Tuesday, July 14 to discuss what needs to be done at restaurants and bars to beat COVID-19.The meeting was designed to help business owners who are struggling to keep people safe while keeping business going; you can't eat or drink while wearing a mask."Most people do not wear masks while eating or in the restaurant," said Jack Holt with Point Restaurants.

'Safest way to vote is by mail:' 250K Milwaukee households will receive postcard to request absentee ballot

MILWAUKEE -- Bracing for a busy August primary and November general election with an increased demand for absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, July 13 was joined by city leaders to outline preparations for the Aug. 11 election through the "SafeVote plan," which "encourages residents to exercise their vote safely from their home by requesting an absentee ballot by mail."City leaders announced every Milwaukee household will be receiving a SafeVote postcard "encouraging residents to vote safely from their home by requesting an absentee ballot by mail.""250,000 households are going to receive this postcard," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Milwaukee FPC chairman had 'mixed interest' in sex assault case, investigator says

MILWAUKEE -- An investigator hired by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) revealed new details about a conflict of interest for its chairman, Steven DeVougas, at an FPC meeting on Thursday, July 2.Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he will be taking a look at the findings, which center around whether DeVougas used his position and violated any ethical policy.

Milwaukee enters Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan; health order to be enforced

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will move into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 as the state sees its largest increases in the coronavirus since May.As Fourth of July weekend approaches, the City of Milwaukee celebrates an independence day of its own, though the move to Phase 4 comes with restrictions.

Milwaukee mayor to host COVID-19 webinars on summer youth activities, home repair practices

MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will host two webinars July 1 and 2 alongside community partners and City departments to help share important COVID-19 information on a variety of topics.Barrett has already hosted four webinars on guidance and best practices for salons and barbers, bars and restaurants, child care facilities and the faith community.

70+ Milwaukee businesses call on mayor, council president to require masks in public spaces

MILWAUKEE -- Over 70 Milwaukee businesses have joined together and written a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, calling on them to require that masks be worn by patrons and workers in public spaces including stores, theaters, museums, restaurants and bars (while not consuming food or beverages) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."I have very close ties to Italy, we know how it affected Italy and how it affected certain countries around the world," said Paul Bartolotta of the Bartolotta Restaurants. "No country has successfully put to bed or managed down the pandemic without the use of masks."Fiserv Forum, Colectivo Coffee, The Sherman Phoenix, The Pabst Theater Group and Bartolotta Restaurants are among those signing their support.