Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to Luxembourg after Senate approval

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett holds a news conference after the U.S. Senate confirmed his role as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg late Thursday, Dec. 16.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Barrett, and Barrett confirmed his consideration of the role in August.

In a media briefing, Barrett described learning of his confirmation Thursday night. He said his confirmation was confirmed by unanimous consent.

Barrett previously stated he would leave his post in Milwaukee upon confirmation – a stance he reiterated Thursday night. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become the city's acting mayor upon Barrett's formal resignation.

Barrett said he would talk to Johnson late Thursday or Friday, as well as officials in Washington D.C., to discuss the timing of the transfer from position to position. Barrett anticipates the change will happen before the end of the year.

Barrett began serving as Milwaukee's mayor in 2004, making him the nation's longest-serving current "big city" mayor, the White House said.

Luxembourg, located in Western Europe, has a population of roughly 600,000 people.

Reaction

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

"I once again offer my congratulations to Tom Barrett, who’s been a dedicated servant in our community for four decades. I have no doubt he will make our country proud.

"Here in Milwaukee, this is an important moment and I’m ready to step up and lead. We will make Milwaukee safer, we will make our community stronger, and we will make our economy and our environment more sustainable. We will create more family-supporting jobs, and we will continue building on our successes, while rising to address our challenges."

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

"Earlier today Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was confirmed by the United States Senate by voice vote to become the United States Ambassador to Luxembourg.

"Mayor Barrett is a lifelong public servant and since 2004 has been mayor of the city we all love so much. I thank him for his years of service and wish him the very best as he prepares for his next journey in service to the American people.

"The Milwaukee Common Council will now schedule a special election to select the next mayor of Milwaukee and fill the unexpired term of Tom Barrett.

"I am running for mayor of Milwaukee because I love this city and have the critical life experience and the vision to lead our city and make Milwaukee a city on the rise.

"We will all work together to improve safety, public services, health, and our collective futures. I look forward to sharing our vision for leadership and earning the trust and support of every Milwaukeean.

"Together we will create a strong, safe, vibrant, and equitable Milwaukee that rises to its fullest potential."

MMAC President Tim Sheehy

"We congratulate Mayor Barrett on his confirmation as ambassador, and thank him for all he’s done on behalf of Milwaukee. Mayor Barrett has been a consistent champion for economic development here, and we wish him all the best in his new role. We look forward to continuing our work to improve metro Milwaukee as a place to invest capital, grow business and create jobs with the respected leader of the Common Council, Cavalier Johnson, in his new role as Acting Mayor."



Jim Paetsch, Executive Director, Milwaukee 7 Regional Partnership

"We congratulate Mayor Barrett, who was a valued founding partner of the Milwaukee 7. Mayor Barrett was an early champion of regionalism, and he recognized that what was good for the region was good for Milwaukee. He put economic development among his highest priorities and on his watch, Milwaukee drew in a significant amount of investment and job creation. We wish Mayor Barrett all the best in his next chapter and look forward to working with Acting Mayor Johnson, who shares our commitment to economic development."