Senate confirms Milwaukee Mayor Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

The U.S. Senate confirmed Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg on Thursday, Dec. 16.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Barrett, and Barrett confirmed his consideration of the role in August.

In a media briefing via Zoom, Barrett described learning of his confirmation Thursday night. He said his confirmation was confirmed by unanimous consent.

Barrett previously stated he would leave his post in Milwaukee upon confirmation – a stance he reiterated Thursday night. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become the city's acting mayor upon Barrett's formal resignation.

Barrett said he would talk to Johnson late Thursday or Friday, as well as officials in Washington D.C., to discuss the timing of the transfer from position to position. Barrett anticipates the change will happen before the end of the year.

Barrett began serving as Milwaukee's mayor in 2004, making him the nation's longest-serving current "big city" mayor, the White House said.

Luxembourg, located in Western Europe, has a population of roughly 600,000 people.

