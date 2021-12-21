Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Mayor Barrett resignation plans Wednesday

On Wednesday, we'll learn more about Tom Barrett's plan to resign as Milwaukee mayor.

MILWAUKEE - On Wednesday, we'll learn more about Tom Barrett's plan to resign as Milwaukee mayor.

This, after he was confirmed by the Senate to be U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett has been finalizing details before actually stepping down from the office he's held since 2004.

Mayor Tom Barrett smiles to reporters following his confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

Once Barrett resigns, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor.

The Common Council will then have to schedule an election for a new mayor, likely in the spring.

