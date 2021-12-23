Barrett swearing in, US ambassador to Luxembourg

Tom Barrett was sworn in on Thursday morning, Dec. 23 as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. The swearing-in was held at the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee.

"This is literally the place where I started my career in law and public service -- this very courtroom," Barrett said. "It is with great enthusiasm and humility that today I begin the next chapter of my career as the ambassador to Luxembourg."

Barrett indicated he looks forward to this new assignment.

Tom Barrett

"I think it'll be exciting. I think it'll be challenging -- and it's one that I am truly, truly honored to serve," Barrett said. "I wouldn't be here if it were not for my wonderful wife, Kris, who has been with me every step of the way."

Barrett officially resigned his position as mayor of Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 22 after nearly 18 years in office. Barrett described his job as mayor as the "hardest job" he's ever had in his life but also the most rewarding.

The resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor. Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position.

Tom Barrett signs his letter of resignation as Milwaukee mayor

President Joe Biden nominated Barrett as ambassador in August after the previous ambassador, Republican Randy Evans, returned to private law practice. The U.S. Senate confirmed Barrett last week. He expects to be in Luxembourg sometime in January. But he will still keep his home in Milwaukee.

Barrett served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative. He ran unsuccessfully for governor three times.

Associated Press contributed to this report.