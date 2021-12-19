Milwaukee Mayor Barrett resigning, 8 look to replace him

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will soon be resigning, setting off a battle royale to take the job he's held for nearly 18 years. Already vying for the top city spot are the county sheriff, the Common Council president and a state leader.

State Representative Daniel Riemer is now running for mayor in a field of eight, and that's even before the mayor has officially resigned. City Hall sources say the date still hasn't been figured out.

Once he does, the Common Council can call a special election.

"I’m guessing there’s going to be 20 names on the ballot," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee professor.

When Barrett resigns, the Milwaukee Common Council president becomes acting mayor, and the Common Council can call a special election. Does that give a leg up to Cavalier Johnson in the special election?

"Like anything else in politics, things can be unpredictable," said Lee. "Let’s say there’s a snowstorm after Cavalier Johnson becomes the acting mayor. Let’s say some people are very happy with the snow plowing. Let’s say some people are very unhappy with the snow plowing."

He'll face former Alderman Bob Donovan, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas and current Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. Just joining the race is Rep. Riemer – all vying for a job Barrett says he's loved.

He'll soon be resigning after he was confirmed by the United States Senate as ambassador to Luxembourg.

"I ask unanimous consent that the Senate proceed to the following nominations en bloc," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It was so quick, they didn’t even use his name or that of others approved at the very same time. The nominations were confirmed en bloc.

"I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s done.' That was – poof!" said Barrett. "I am very much looking forward to going to Luxembourg. Thank you very much."

The timing is just right that if the Common Council before Dec. 28 calls a special election, they can place it with the regularly-scheduled non-partisan primary on Feb. 15, and the top two vote-getters would move on to the general election on April 5.

