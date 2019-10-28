MADISON, Wis. — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is moving his family from his hometown of Janesville to a house in a Washington, D.C., suburb less than a year after he retired from Congress saying he wanted to spend more time with his children.Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert said Tuesday that Ryan and his family will be "temporarily" renting a house in Maryland and splitting their time between there and their longtime home in Janesville.

August 20, 2019