Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
MADISON — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.Ryan announced the launch of the American Idea Foundation on Monday.
Paul Ryan moving to Maryland, not selling Wisconsin home
MADISON, Wis. — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is moving his family from his hometown of Janesville to a house in a Washington, D.C., suburb less than a year after he retired from Congress saying he wanted to spend more time with his children.Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert said Tuesday that Ryan and his family will be "temporarily" renting a house in Maryland and splitting their time between there and their longtime home in Janesville.
President Trump unloads on Paul Ryan after 'American Carnage' excerpts
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump unloaded via Twitter on Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan's comments critical of President Trump appeared in excerpts from a new book.Ryan condemns President Trump in "American Carnage," by Tim Alberta of Politico, in excerpts running in various publications.
Without key players Scott Walker and Paul Ryan, Wisconsin GOP plots rebuild for 2020
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans determined to deliver Wisconsin for President Donald Trump next year will be doing it with a party working to rebuild after the departure of its two biggest stars and a rough midterm election that sent it reeling.The Wisconsin GOP heads into its state convention that starts Friday with a plan that depends on rebuilding from the ground up after former House Speaker Paul Ryan retired and Gov.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to lecture at Notre Dame University
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the University of Notre Dame faculty and will be a guest lecturer in political science and economics.The school announced Monday that the Wisconsin Republican will discuss topics during the 2019-20 academic year including the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics.Ryan didn't seek re-election last year.
Missing girl, Evers win, Packers lose: Top Wisconsin news stories of 2018
Wisconsin saw the defeat of Gov.
Paul Ryan lists immigration, debt as biggest regrets
MADISON — Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan says his two biggest regrets as he prepares to leave office are not successfully dealing with immigration and the national debt.The Republican lawmaker sat for an interview Thursday with The Washington Post as he prepares to retire after 20 years in Congress.
Ryan says 'obviously' President Trump can't end birthright citizenship
MADISON — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that "obviously" President Donald Trump couldn't end the constitutional right of birthright citizenship with an executive order, while saying he agrees with the president that "unchecked illegal immigration" needs to be addressed.Many conservatives have long called for an end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States.
5 takeaways from debate between candidates in 1st Congressional District race
KENOSHA -- Did you miss the first debate between the men hoping to win outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s congressional seat?
Speaker Ryan says 'big fight' coming over border wall after election
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday promised a "big fight" over border wall funding after midterm elections as part of a commitment he made to President Donald Trump.Ryan said he and others in Congress did not think a funding fight made sense ahead of the midterms.
'Honored and humbled:' Randy Bryce to face Bryan Steil in race for Paul Ryan's 1st District seat
RACINE -- Randy Bryce, a union ironworker known as "Iron Stache," won the Democratic primary in the race to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.Bryce defeated Janesville schoolteacher Cathy Myers in Tuesday's 1st Congressional District primary.Former Ryan aide Bryan Steil was the Republican front-runner, facing token opposition in the primary.Bryce captured national attention with a slick announcement video last year, before Ryan announced his retirement.
'I am honored:' Bryan Steil, Ryan's 'hand-picked successor' to face Randy Bryce in 1st District race
BURLINGTON -- Bryan Steil, a former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan, won the Wisconsin Republican primary race to replace him.Steil won Tuesday, Aug. 14 over five other competitors.
'Your vote does matter:' Polls open until 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's primary; cast votes in 1 party only
MADISON -- Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 for Wisconsin's primary election.
'The right guy for the job:' Speaker Ryan campaigns for Bryan Steil, his hand-picked successor
BURLINGTON -- House Speaker Paul Ryan returned to the campaign trail Monday, Aug. 13 to support his potential successor.
'It's a big decision:' Randy Bryce, Cathy Myers face off in Democratic primary race for Paul Ryan's seat
BURLINGTON -- In the race for Paul Ryan's seat, Republicans and Democrats are running a campaign with national implications.Republican frontrunner Bryan Steil was campaigning with House Speaker Paul Ryan for the first time, as the Democrats running for Paul Ryan's seat spent one final day on the campaign trail Monday, Aug. 13.
House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.The Wisconsin Republican discovered his family history while filming a segment for the upcoming season of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr."Gates said Tuesday at a TV critics meeting that he traced Ryan's heritage back to his 10th great-grandfather born in 1531 in Germany.
Speaker Paul Ryan issues warning to ex-FBI lawyer defying subpoena
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan is warning former FBI lawyer Lisa Page that she must appear for a private interview with two House committees investigating the Justice Department or the House could take action against her.Page's attorney said late Tuesday that she would not appear for a private interview Wednesday with the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees, despite a subpoena.