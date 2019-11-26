'You are safer at home:' Milwaukee County officials stress need for 'social distancing'

'You are safer at home:' Milwaukee County officials stress need for 'social distancing'

MILWAUKEE -- With three deaths in Wisconsin and a growing number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County, officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, the importance of isolation, and avoiding all non-essential contact with others.As of Friday afternoon, March 20, there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County.

Evidence of 'community transmission' of COVID-19 in Milwaukee

Evidence of 'community transmission' of COVID-19 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik revealed on Monday, March 16 evidence of community transmission (meaning the transmission was not the result of travel or direct contact with a known carrier) of the coronavirus in the City of Milwaukee.

County leaders introduce ordinance to advance racial equity, improve health outcomes

County leaders introduce ordinance to advance racial equity, improve health outcomes

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County leaders and the Office on African American Affairs (OAAA) introduced on Wednesday, Feb. 26 an ordinance that commits the county to advancing racial equity and eliminating health disparities.If passed, a news release says the ordinance commits Milwaukee County government to identifying and addressing policies, practices and power structures that, whether intentionally or unintentionally, work in favor of white people and create barriers for black and brown people.

New app helps MCTS riders who are blind, low vision navigate 5K+ bus stops in Milwaukee County

New app helps MCTS riders who are blind, low vision navigate 5K+ bus stops in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the Milwaukee County Office for Persons with Disabilities (OPD) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 the launch of a pilot program that supports MCTS riders who are blind or low vision with increased access to public transportation.A news release says through Aira, an app available on any iOS or Android smartphone, users can receive free, one-on-one assistance riding the bus and navigating the more than 5,000 bus stops in Milwaukee County.The Aira app is an interactive tool that enables riders with visual disabilities to connect with professionals trained to help read signage, identify obstacles, identify bus stops and offer verbal step-by-step travel directions.

MCTS to honor Rosa Parks with open seat on every bus

MCTS to honor Rosa Parks with open seat on every bus

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the Milwaukee County Office on African American Affairs (OAAA) are partnering to honor the life of Rosa Parks and recognize her contribution to the ongoing fight for equality for all.MCTS will keep a seat open on every bus in the fleet from Sunday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Milwaukee County launches survey to assess community development needs

Milwaukee County launches survey to assess community development needs

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Department of Health &amp; Human Services (DHHS) launched a survey Nov. 21, asking residents to submit input on housing and community development initiatives.Survey results will be used to develop the DHHS Housing Division five-year Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan as part of a federal requirement to participate in housing and development funded programs.