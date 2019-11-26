'Difficult decision:' Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks have been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
27 inmates, 4 staff members at Milwaukee Co. House of Correction test positive for COVID-19
FRANKLIN -- 27 inmates and four staff members at the Milwaukee County House of Correction (HOC) have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gov. Evers directs DHS to extend 'Safer at Home' to May 26
MADISON -- Gov.
7 HOC inmates tested positive for COVID-19, plus 4 staffers; 6 more symptomatic
FRANKLIN -- A statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's office Wednesday, April 8 confirmed seven positive cases of the coronavirus among inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction in Franklin.
'Essential rides only:' MCTS to limit number of passengers on buses to 10 beginning Thursday
MILWAUKEE -- The next time you wait for a Milwaukee County bus, don't be surprised if it passes you by.The Milwaukee County Transit System will begin on Thursday, April 9 limiting the number of passengers on buses to just 10.
Milwaukee County, city officials call for more resources to stop growing COVID-19 case numbers
MILWAUKEE -- The highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Wisconsin are in Milwaukee County.
'You are safer at home:' Milwaukee County officials stress need for 'social distancing'
MILWAUKEE -- With three deaths in Wisconsin and a growing number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County, officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, the importance of isolation, and avoiding all non-essential contact with others.As of Friday afternoon, March 20, there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County.
Employee of Milwaukee Co. Election Commission tests positive for COVID-19; 64 cases reported in county
MILWAUKEE -- An employee of the Milwaukee County Election Commission has tested positive for the coronavirus, county officials announced on Thursday, March 19.Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson indicated the individual, over age 60, has not been in the Milwaukee County Courthouse since Tuesday, March 10.
Evidence of 'community transmission' of COVID-19 in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik revealed on Monday, March 16 evidence of community transmission (meaning the transmission was not the result of travel or direct contact with a known carrier) of the coronavirus in the City of Milwaukee.
'Top priority:' Chris Abele declares public health emergency in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele issued a proclamation on Friday, March 13 declaring a local public health emergency due to coronavirus.Abele issued the following statement in a news release:
County leaders introduce ordinance to advance racial equity, improve health outcomes
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County leaders and the Office on African American Affairs (OAAA) introduced on Wednesday, Feb. 26 an ordinance that commits the county to advancing racial equity and eliminating health disparities.If passed, a news release says the ordinance commits Milwaukee County government to identifying and addressing policies, practices and power structures that, whether intentionally or unintentionally, work in favor of white people and create barriers for black and brown people.
Chris Larson, David Crowley advance to spring election in race for Milwaukee County executive
MILWAUKEE -- Chris Larson and David Crowley are the top two vote-getters in the primary election for Milwaukee County executive -- and earn the right to advance to the April general election with 93% of precincts reporting.Larson and Crowley beat out Theodore Lipscomb and Purnima Nath -- who finished third and fourth respectively.
New app helps MCTS riders who are blind, low vision navigate 5K+ bus stops in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the Milwaukee County Office for Persons with Disabilities (OPD) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5 the launch of a pilot program that supports MCTS riders who are blind or low vision with increased access to public transportation.A news release says through Aira, an app available on any iOS or Android smartphone, users can receive free, one-on-one assistance riding the bus and navigating the more than 5,000 bus stops in Milwaukee County.The Aira app is an interactive tool that enables riders with visual disabilities to connect with professionals trained to help read signage, identify obstacles, identify bus stops and offer verbal step-by-step travel directions.
MCTS to honor Rosa Parks with open seat on every bus
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the Milwaukee County Office on African American Affairs (OAAA) are partnering to honor the life of Rosa Parks and recognize her contribution to the ongoing fight for equality for all.MCTS will keep a seat open on every bus in the fleet from Sunday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Milwaukee County launches survey to assess community development needs
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) launched a survey Nov. 21, asking residents to submit input on housing and community development initiatives.Survey results will be used to develop the DHHS Housing Division five-year Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan as part of a federal requirement to participate in housing and development funded programs.
Theo Lipscomb announces his candidacy for Milwaukee County executive
MILWAUKEE -- Theo Lipscomb, chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13 that he is running for Milwaukee County executive.
Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy announces his candidacy for Milwaukee County executive
GLENDALE -- Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy announced on Wednesday, Nov. 6 his candidacy for Milwaukee County executive.
6 months until the election, who will run to replace Chris Abele? 'It's good to have the choices'
MILWAUKEE -- The shock of Chris Abele's announcement that he is not running for reelection lasted one night.