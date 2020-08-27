President Trump to visit Kenosha, plans to meet with law enforcement, survey damage
President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to meet with law enforcement and survey the damage left by unrest in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a White House staffer said Saturday.
'We're in this fight:' After playoff win, Bucks discuss decision to sit out Wednesday's game
The Milwaukee Bucks completed their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, a rescheduled game that was to be played Wednesday.
Arizona student group slammed for raising money for teen charged in fatal Kenosha protest shootings
At Arizona State University, a Republican student group announced that half of any funds raised during the semester would go toward Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund.
Jacob Blake's family holds Kenosha rally against police violence
Family members of Jacob Blake are leading a march and rally Saturday to call for an end to police violence.
Wisconsin Senate to convene for special session 'in light of' Kenosha events
The special session will convene on Monday, Aug. 31 "in light of events that have transpired" in Kenosha.
Kenosha protests held for 6th straight night; Common Council meets to discuss crime prevention plans
The Kenosha Common Council discussed plans for law enforcement to handle crime prevention during continuing demonstrations.
Kenosha police union gives its version of Jacob Blake shooting
The Kenosha police union offered the most detailed accounting to date on officers' perspective of the moments leading up to police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
'Unacceptable:' MPS teacher under fire for alleged Facebook post about Kenosha unrest
Posts about the fatal shooting of two Kenosha protesters, allegedly written on an MPS teacher's Facebook page, has drawn criticism.
Former Kenosha alderman has 'no regrets' about his 'call to arms' in wake of protests in city
A former Kenosha alderman has "no regrets" about his "call to arms" on Tuesday, Aug. 25 -- even after an Illinois teenager was charged with murdering a pair of protesters.
Extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse delayed; attorney says teen acted in self-defense
The 17-year-old charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha will be in court Friday, Aug. 28. Kyle Rittenhouse is expected to argue self-defense.
Kenosha unrest hits home for Broncos newcomer Melvin Gordon
The latest flashpoints in the racial justice movement hit home for Melvin Gordon and the rest of his new teammates.
New details revealed in shooting of Jacob Blake; MCSO discontinues watch of Blake
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday, Aug. 28 released new details in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The DOJ released the names of the other officers at the scene -- and indicated two taser attempts by two different officers failed before Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven times.
'Demand change:' Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations
Activist Frank Nitty said he walked 750 miles for 24 days from Milwaukee to Washington for Friday's march and spoke to the audience about persistence in the fight for justice.
ATF’s National Response Team arrives in Kenosha to assist investigating arson cases
Federal officials are seeking to speak to persons of interest who could advance the arson investigations of over 20 businesses and approximately 12 government-owned vehicles in Kenosha.
As Kenosha responds to historic protests, the city faces cyberattacks or 'hacktivism'
The City of Kenosha has been fighting off cyberattacks since the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Protesters gather for 5th night in Kenosha, Gov. Evers calls for additional Nat'l Guardsmen
This comes as more armed militia groups are expected to arrive in Kenosha Thursday night.
WNBA games postponed for 2nd straight night following Jacob Blake shooting
WNBA players’ union president Nneka Oguwmike said on ESPN that the players planned to resume play on Friday.
NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice
An unprecedented walkout over racial injustice has postponed a second day of the NBA playoffs. But players have committed to remain and finish the season.
Gov. Evers visits Kenosha, community continues cleanup efforts: 'We'll rise up'
Gov. Evers visited Kenosha for the first time Thursday since unrest unfolded after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
Homicide charges filed against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shooting during protests
A video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller tweeted Wednesday that he had conducted a video interview with the suspected gunman before the shooting and posted a clip in which the armed young man, standing in front of a boarded-up building, said “our job is to protect this business.”