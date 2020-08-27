New details revealed in shooting of Jacob Blake; MCSO discontinues watch of Blake

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday, Aug. 28 released new details in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The DOJ released the names of the other officers at the scene -- and indicated two taser attempts by two different officers failed before Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven times.