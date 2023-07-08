Kenosha beauty store looting, woman gets probation

article

The second of two Kenosha residents charged with looting a beauty store after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake has been sentenced.

Rhyanon McNab, 25, pleaded guilty July 6 to burglary, and two other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. She was then sentenced to two years of probation.

Antoine Simpson, 28, was sentenced in December 2022 to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to burglary earlier that year and additional charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to Uptown Beauty on 22nd Avenue the morning of Aug. 24, 2020. The owner said his store was entered several times between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. after the entry door window was broken. Multiple items were stolen, display cases were vandalized, and two cash registers were pried open, the complaint said – total, about $5,000 was taken.

Surveillance cameras captured the looting, which took place the morning after the Aug. 23 police shooting. Detectives were able to isolate some images of the people involved.

An officer recognized two of the people as Simpson and McNab. The complaint said the two were in the store for around five minutes and took merchandise. The owner of Uptown Beauty "estimated the value of merchandise taken and damage done to be well in excess of $2,500 independently."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A detective spoke with Simpson in February 2021. He said he participated in the looting, per the complaint, and that he'd been drinking – which influenced his judgment. He said he took a few hair clippers and some hair glue, but dropped all but one pair of clippers as he was leaving the store.

The store was later deemed a total loss. It was sent on fire the day after the damage.