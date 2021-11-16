Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Experts on jury deliberations

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse began deliberations Tuesday, Nov. 16. To discuss what happens now – and how long it may take – Defense Attorney Michael Hart, who is not involved in the case, joined FOX6 News.

Ion Meyn, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, also joined FOX6 News to explain which charges may take longer than others for the jury to consider and what happens if they cannot agree.