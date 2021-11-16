Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Protests form amid jury delibrations

As the city of Kenosha awaits a verdict, demonstrators on both sides of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial assembled outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Some demonstrators are from the area, while others told FOX6 News that they traveled from out of state. The yelling caused some nearby residents to start to feel nervous about what's next.

From a distance, one could hear the chants for Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum – the two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse. From closer, it was apparent that not everyone on the courthouse steps stood on the same side of the case. At times, police officers helped to separate people who were screaming.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As it progressed, it was getting kind of rowdy, like pointless skirmishes for no reason. It’s like are you here for a solution? Or are you here for a mess?" demonstrator Israel Webb said.

The demonstrators only exchanged words Tuesday, but as tensions rise, people who can hear the chanting from their homes are taking unique steps for safety.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, joins demonstrations outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the first day of jury deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. ( )

"I’m just hoping it means something to someone and they won’t bring the craziness this way," said resident Britiny Jackson.

Jackson put up a "Kids Live Here" sign after being scared for her safety amid the 2020 protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Britiny Jackson's "Kids Live Here" sign

As the yelling continued, it was clear that people on either side interpret the case very differently.

"He crossed a line, he literally crossed the state line with an assault rifle into a hostile environment. You don’t go to a buffet with a fork and say, ‘I’m not hungry,’" Webb said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"People saying he’s from Illinois, he had no reason to be here, well Illinois is our neighboring state. If we’re neighbors, we’re one country, we come together as a country. We’re not divided into 50 different states," said demonstrator Teraya Tomko.

The jury did not reach a verdict Tuesday, the first day of deliberations. The 12 jurors selected will continue to deliberate Wednesday.