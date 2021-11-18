Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jacob Blake speaks with TMZ

Jacob Blake, the man shot by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, sparking the deadly unrest, is speaking out about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

In an interview exclusively with TMZ, Blake says he believes race is at play in the Rittenhouse trial.

"I do still feel very strongly, if he was a different ethnicity or people group – he'd be gone. It wouldn't be no, he's a hero," said Blake. "They would have said that he was underage, he traveled to a different state with a firearm that didn't belong to him."

Blake gave the interview as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues. The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial moved into a third day of deliberations Thursday.

"The high fives, you know, he was caught throwing up the Aryan nation [hand sign]. The judge seems like he really likes the guy," said Blake. "I mean, honestly, the kid might not be a bad person. I'm not saying he's a bad person at all. But what he did, he shouldn't have been there. He shouldn't have been there."

Blake went on to say he hopes no matter what the outcome of the trial is – he hopes things remain peaceful.

