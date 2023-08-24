Jacob Blake sues Kenosha, officers 3 years after shooting

article

Jacob Blake has filed a new civil lawsuit against the city of Kenosha and police after he was shot by an officer in August 2020.

Court filings dated Aug. 23 – three years to the day after the shooting – allege the shooting caused "irreparable harm" to Blake, who was partially paralyzed, and he continues to suffer "physical and emotional damages." The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial.

The shooting of Blake, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. More than 250 people were arrested during protests in the days that followed, including Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey, who ultimately shot Blake, said he "feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife" as he tried to stop him from fleeing the scene.

In 2021, Graveley announced there would be no criminal charges against Rusten Sheskey, the police officer who shot Blake. Graveley also declined to file charges against any other law enforcement member or Blake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.














