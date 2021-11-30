MSNBC Kyle Rittenhouse trial ban, bodycam video released

Body camera video has been released in connection with an incident that happened during the Kyle Rittenhouse case that led the judge to ban a news organization from the courthouse.

It started with a traffic stop when a freelance producer for NBC ran a red light in the same area when the jurors' bus was bringing them home for a night.

Here's what 62-year-old James Morrison told Kenosha police when they asked him if he was following a vehicle.

"I was trying to see…I was being called by New York saying, ‘These are the people you need to follow,’ but I don't know."

Morrison then told the officer he was just doing what he was told to do by "New York," and with that, he got a booking producer from MSNBC on the phone to explain what he was doing. She says they were trying to find key players in the case.

"We were just keeping our distance…just to see where...like, um....people involved in the trial were positioned. By no means were we trying to get into contact with any of the jury members."

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder

The officer cited Morrison for running a red light and asked the news organization to not follow anyone involved in the case.

The next morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished the network for trying to approach jurors and banned them from the courthouse.

When asked by the officer if he had any ties to Kenosha, the Atlanta-based producer said he covered golf at Whistling Straights, some 100 miles from the Kenosha County Courthouse.