Bucks offer new devices to help blind, low-vision fans experience games

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks and Ticketmaster partnered with OneCourt. They introduced tactile devices at Fiserv Forum to help blind and low-vision fans follow games using vibrations and audio. Five OneCourt devices are available to rent this season at the Guest Services location.



The Milwaukee Bucks and Ticketmaster announced on Thursday, Dec. 11, that they have partnered with OneCourt to bring a new game experience to blind and low-vision fans.

OneCourt at Fiserv Forum

What we know:

A news release says OneCourt’s tactile broadcast devices are being brought to Fiserv Forum. The tablet-sized devices use vibrations and audio to help blind and low-vision fans experience Bucks games through touch.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Officials say OneCourt’s technology converts live gameplay data into trackable vibrations and real-time audio for users to follow on the device. Fans can use their fingertips to follow the action on the device’s surface while receiving live score and play updates through an earpiece.

Available for rent

Dig deeper:

The Bucks and Fiserv Forum will have five co-branded OneCourt devices available for rent this season.

Blind and low-vision fans can request a device for a Bucks game by filling out the rental form in the Bucks app or online at www.bucks.com/onecourt. They can then pick the device up from the Guest Services location at Section 120 after exchanging a valid photo identification card for the rental.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Each device rental includes a pair of headphones, but fans are welcome to bring their own pair that is compatible with a standard three-millimeter headphone jack. OneCourt devices that are not reserved prior to the game will be available on a walk-up basis at the Guest Services location at Section 120.

Read more information about OneCourt devices and how to rent them at Fiserv Forum.