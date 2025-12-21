Bucks squander 16-point lead, fall to Timberwolves

article

The Brief The Bucks led by as many as 16 points but were outscored 25-8 during a pivotal third-quarter run by Minnesota. Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, falling one assist shy of a triple-double in the loss. Milwaukee dropped its third straight game after surrendering multiple late 3-pointers down the stretch.



Anthony Edwards scored 24 points despite a poor night shooting and the Minnesota Timberwolves rode timely 3-pointers from Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. to a 103-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Two days after closing out defending champion Oklahoma City in its third loss of the season, Edwards went 7 for 24 from the field and 2 for 11 from 3-point range, leading six Wolves in double figures. DiVincenzo made 4 of 8 3-point attempts for 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 18 rebounds, becoming the 45th NBA player with 10,000 rebounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Edwards' driving layup with 21 seconds left gave Minnesota a 103-97 lead and sealed the Wolves' ninth win in their past 11 games.

Kevin Porter Jr. finished an assist short of a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the Bucks' third straight loss. Bobby Portis and Ryan Rollins added 16 points apiece.

Shannon made three straight 3s in a 2 1/2-minute span to give Minnesota an 89-85 lead with 7:55 remaining.

Milwaukee led by 16 before the Wolves mounted a 25-8, third-quarter run. Naz Reid dunked off a rebound of his own missed 3-pointer to cut the Bucks' lead to 68-65 with 5:47 left. DiVincenzo made back-to-back 3s, and Gobert followed with a dunk of his own.

Edwards missed back-to-back free throws to end one of Minnesota's worst offensive halves of the season. The Bucks took a 60-48 lead into halftime after the Wolves missed their first 13 3-point attempts and went 15 for 43 overall in the first half.

The Wolves began the game at full health with Mike Conley returning from a four-game absence due to Achilles tendinopathy. Jaden McDaniels left in the first half with left hip pain and didn't return.

Porter led the Bucks with 13 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Up next

Bucks: At Indiana on Tuesday.

Wolves: Host New York on Tuesday.