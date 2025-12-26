Pacers fans' lawsuit against Bucks, others scheduled for trial

article

The Brief The lawsuit two Pacers fans filed against the Bucks is scheduled to go to trial. It stems from an incident that happened during a 2024 playoff game. Former player Patrick Beverley and a former assistant coach are also defendants.



The lawsuit two Indiana Pacers fans filed against the Milwaukee Bucks after an incident during the 2024 playoffs is now scheduled to go to trial.

Indiana lawsuit

In Court:

In November, the plaintiffs filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss with prejudice certain claims of their lawsuit against the Bucks, former player Patrick Beverley and former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.

The Bucks filed a motion of their own to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this year, citing "failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted." Court filings dated Dec. 23 show a Marion Superior Court judge denied the Bucks' motion to dismiss the case.

What's next:

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 1, 2027.

Ball thrown in stands

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said the women felt physical pain when then-Bucks guard Beverley threw a ball into the stands, hitting them. TNT’s cameras caught the moment Beverley threw a ball at fans twice, just as the Pacers were ending the Bucks' season last May in Indianapolis.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indiana, alleges Beverley threw the ball so hard it broke one of the women's necklaces. It also accuses former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer of "verbally attacking, inciting and provoking Pacers fans" behind the Bucks bench.

Beverley addressed the incident and apologized on his podcast. He went on to say the fans called him something he's never been called. The attorney who represents the women said Beverley's comments hurt his clients’ reputation, esteem, respect and good will.