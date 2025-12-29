'First Day Hikes' at Wisconsin State Parks on New Year's Day

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at dozens of state parks and forests on New Year's Day. You can choose between naturalist-led guided tours or self-guided trails, with many locations offering snowshoeing, skiing, and warming bonfires. While the hikes are free, a state park pass is generally required.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsinites to join the DNR at one of several First Day Hikes at state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas on New Year's Day.

From Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee County to Pattison State Park in Douglas County, First Day Hikes are scheduled across Wisconsin.

"Kick off the new year with one of our fun and festive First Day Hikes," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Director. "There’s nothing like a refreshing winter hike or snowshoe adventure to rejuvenate the mind and body."

Hikes offered

Several properties offer 1 to 3-mile guided hikes led by property naturalists or local experts. These hikes have a specific start time and gathering spot, providing a great introduction to winter adventuring for beginner hikers or those new to exploring Wisconsin’s public lands. Experienced hikers are invited to share their knowledge and help build the state’s outdoor community. Some guided hikes are pet-free, so please check with the property before bringing your furry friends.

Self-guided hikes allow people to choose their own pace or difficulty level, from gently sloping nature trails to advanced routes. Drop by anytime during the event window, and property staff may offer maps and recommendations for self-guided adventures.

What's needed

Warm clothing, hats, gloves and warm boots or insulated hiking shoes are highly recommended. Some properties will also have bonfires or warming shelters to help you fight off the cold. Conditions may be icy; consider bringing items that assist with stability, like hiking poles and traction devices for shoes and boots.

First Day Hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass or state trail pass may be required. For those who need a state park daily admission pass, a free one may be available at your local library. Learn more about participating libraries.

Most events include options beyond hiking, such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, refreshments and other winter activities. Those interested in snowshoe rentals or reserving an outdoor wheelchair should contact the property beforehand. Additionally, check with the property for universally accessible trail conditions.

First Day Hikes scheduled

If a First Day Hike isn't available in your area, you are still invited to visit a Wisconsin state park, forest, trail or recreation area on New Year's Day. Find a park near you. Most properties are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. year-round.

First Day Hikes are an initiative from the National Association of State Park Directors to encourage active outdoor recreation on New Year’s Day.

For details on First Day Hike events, visit the DNR Events calendar. Note that events may be canceled due to inclement weather.

More events may be added; check the DNR Events calendar or call the property office for the latest information.