'First Day Hikes' at Wisconsin State Parks on New Year's Day
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsinites to join the DNR at one of several First Day Hikes at state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas on New Year's Day.
From Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee County to Pattison State Park in Douglas County, First Day Hikes are scheduled across Wisconsin.
What they're saying:
"Kick off the new year with one of our fun and festive First Day Hikes," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Director. "There’s nothing like a refreshing winter hike or snowshoe adventure to rejuvenate the mind and body."
Hikes offered
What we know:
Several properties offer 1 to 3-mile guided hikes led by property naturalists or local experts. These hikes have a specific start time and gathering spot, providing a great introduction to winter adventuring for beginner hikers or those new to exploring Wisconsin’s public lands. Experienced hikers are invited to share their knowledge and help build the state’s outdoor community. Some guided hikes are pet-free, so please check with the property before bringing your furry friends.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Self-guided hikes allow people to choose their own pace or difficulty level, from gently sloping nature trails to advanced routes. Drop by anytime during the event window, and property staff may offer maps and recommendations for self-guided adventures.
Featured
What's needed
What you can do:
Warm clothing, hats, gloves and warm boots or insulated hiking shoes are highly recommended. Some properties will also have bonfires or warming shelters to help you fight off the cold. Conditions may be icy; consider bringing items that assist with stability, like hiking poles and traction devices for shoes and boots.
First Day Hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass or state trail pass may be required. For those who need a state park daily admission pass, a free one may be available at your local library. Learn more about participating libraries.
Most events include options beyond hiking, such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, refreshments and other winter activities. Those interested in snowshoe rentals or reserving an outdoor wheelchair should contact the property beforehand. Additionally, check with the property for universally accessible trail conditions.
First Day Hikes scheduled
What we know:
- Buckhorn State Park
- Copper Falls State Park
- Devil’s Lake State Park
- Governor Dodge State Park
- Governor Thompson State Park
- Harrington Beach State Park
- Havenwoods State Forest
- High Cliff State Park
- Interstate Park
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake Unit
- Kohler-Andrae State Park
- Lake Wissota State Park
- Mackenzie Center
- Mirror Lake State Park
- Newport State Park
- Pattison State Park
- Peninsula State Park
- Point Beach State Forest
- Red Cedar State Trail
- Rib Mountain State Park
- Richard Bong State Recreation Area
- Roche-A-Cri State Park
- Straight Lake State Park
- Whitefish Dunes State Park
If a First Day Hike isn't available in your area, you are still invited to visit a Wisconsin state park, forest, trail or recreation area on New Year's Day. Find a park near you. Most properties are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. year-round.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
First Day Hikes are an initiative from the National Association of State Park Directors to encourage active outdoor recreation on New Year’s Day.
For details on First Day Hike events, visit the DNR Events calendar. Note that events may be canceled due to inclement weather.
More events may be added; check the DNR Events calendar or call the property office for the latest information.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sent FOX6 a news release.