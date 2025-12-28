Kwanzaafest happening at America's Black Holocaust Museum

Today (Sunday) is the third day of Kwanzaa - and everyone is invited to experience it and celebrate. Brad Pruitt joined FOX6 WakeUp live from America's Black Holocaust Museum to tell us about Kwanzaafest.
MILWAUKEE - In collaboration with Papyrus & Charms, America's Black Holocaust Museum is hosting Kwanzaafest on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
The community event features local creatives, and attendees can enjoy shopping with local entrepreneurs, live poetry, raffle prizes, a children’s activity corner, museum tours and more.
Kwanzaafest runs from noon to 5 p.m.
We are celebrating the third day of Kwanzaa this Sunday morning. Kimberly Eubanks joined FOX6 WakeUp live from America's Black Holocaust Museum where Kwanzaafest is happening today.
Sunday is the third day of Kwanzaa, and everyone is invited to experience it and celebrate. Kimberly Eubanks is back at America's Black Holocaust Museum to tell us more about Kwanzaafest.
We are celebrating the third day of Kwanzaa this morning. Brad Pruitt is back to share more about Kwanzaafest and America's Black Holocaust
.