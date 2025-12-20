Milwaukee events keep kids in mind ahead of the holidays

The Brief We Got This hosted a holiday gift shop for Milwaukee kids on Saturday. MaCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary held its annual toy distribution. The annual Breakfast with Santa was held at the MLK Community Center.



A handful of Milwaukee events on Saturday kept kids in mind ahead of the holidays.

We Got This Holiday Gift Shop

We Got This hosted a holiday gift shop in Milwaukee on Saturday. There, kids could pick out gifts for siblings or parents – for free. Organizers said it gave kids, many for the first time, the chance to experience the joy of giving during the holidays.

"Through our donor base, we've had hundreds of gifts donated for the community," said Alex Buzan. "It really just came out of one of the kids saying that they were having a hard time getting a gift for their mom or their cousin or something like that, and so we thought, 'Well, if one is in that situation, then there's probably a couple others that are.'"

The event at 9th and Ring ran from noon to 2 p.m. We Got This employs roughly 150 kids per week during the summer.

MacCanon Brown toy distribution

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary held its annual "Love At Christmas Toy Distribution" on Saturday. Now in its ninth year, organizers said the initiative aims to distribute bicycles and new toys to 300 families in need.

"Given the economic environment that we're in, we know that typically children who come to these events wouldn't normally have access to toys and gifts," said event coordinator Abra Fortson. "Through the gracious donations of many volunteers that make the sanctuary run as efficiently and effectively as it has, we have been able to sort donations and prepare them for giving in community stewardship."

The event took place at the sanctuary, near 24th and Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson and others were among this year's attendees.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Milwaukee held its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning. There were fun activities for the family, including the chance for kids to have their photo taken with the Jolly Old Elf. The event ran from 9 a.m. to noon.

