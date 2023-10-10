Waukesha water diversion; group monitors return of water to Lake Michigan

The process of bringing Lake Michigan water to Waukesha enters a second day. Under an agreement with the Great Lakes Compact, Waukesha must treat and return all of the water it uses. One group is keeping a close eye on what is getting pumped back to the lake.

60th and Oakwood in Franklin is where an estimated 6 million gallons of water discharges to the Root River. When Waukesha pumps drinking water out of Lake Michigan, it has to return whatever it takes back into the lake.

"I think we definitely are going to play a watchdog role," said Cheryl Nenn, who is with Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

Nenn said her group took water samples Tuesday morning – just hours into Waukesha's history water diversion project. Milwaukee Riverkeeper is monitoring for what it calls "emerging contaminants."

"Those are things like pharmaceuticals, personal care products, that will be part of a return flow of treated sewage," Nenn said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Nenn is concerned about the impact chemicals and the water volume will have on fish and wildlife.

"And even to us! Ultimately, this stuff ends up in the Root River, goes to Lake Michigan, which is the source of drinking water for well over a million people in our greater area," Nenn said.

Cheryl Nenn

Waukesha Water Utility General manager Dan Duchniak told FOX6 News by phone that Waukesha is one of 500 clean water plants in the state that discharges to a river or lake. Duchniak said they all adhere to the same regulations but Waukesha is under even more scrutiny because of the Great Lakes Compact.

The city needed review and approval from all the states and Canadian provinces that surround the Great Lakes for its $286 million water diversion project. Duchniak said Waukesha has been testing the Root River for the past five years – and is working with UW-Parkside on the U.S. Geological Survey. Together, Duckniak said they will monitor the Root River for at least the next decade.

Root River, Franklin

"It’s an important river. It’s used recreationally by people in Racine and some of the adjoining areas," Nenn said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Duchniak added Waukesha's discharge also meets all DNR and EPA requirements.