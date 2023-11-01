Lake Michigan Carferry Badger; resume service in 2024

article

Lake Michigan Carferry announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1 that it has received the final permit required from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start rebuilding the dock infrastructure necessary to operate its car-and-passenger ferry, the Badger.

The Badger sails daily from Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Ludington, Michigan.

On July 21, the counterweight structure on the port side failed, which rendered the apron ramp non-operational and caused an abrupt end to the Badger’s 70th season.

A news release says nobody was hurt in the incident – and neither the ramp itself nor the Badger sustained damage.

The official federal greenlight comes after months of engineering work and planning. It also follows earlier awarded approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Work could start as soon as this week to begin the process of constructing two new counterweight structures for the carferry’s ramp system.