UW-Madison research boat missing in Lake Michigan: 'Incalculable loss'

A University of Wisconsin-Madison doctoral student is asking people to be on the lookout after a critical piece of her research project went missing in Lake Michigan.

A small boat collecting data drifted away Monday, Oct. 30. Chelsea Volpano is used to solving problems, but the latest has her perplexed.

"It’s kind of an incalculable loss," Volpano said.

Volpano was collecting data offshore in Lake Michigan at Lion's Den Nature Preserve. It was a perfect day to collect information about coastal erosion until things took a turn.

"Those conditions only happen so often, so I was really lucky to get them so late in the season," she said. "I was sending the boat out, and I lost connection with the controller, so I could no longer control which way the motors were going."

Research boat in Lake Michigan (Courtesy: Chelsea Volpano)

The small orange boat drifted away and out of sight with critical information on board.

"I don’t think I’ll be able to get that data unless I get that boat," Volpano said. "It’s possible it could wash up somewhere south of where I was, but it could very likely be headed to Michigan at this point."

Finding the boat could save Volpano's research and keep her on track to finish school after a project years in the making disappeared in an instant.

"The more people who are looking for it, that’s super helpful," she said.

Volpano said if the boat and data isn't found, it could put her back a year from finishing her degree. She believes it is headed south – possibly to Whitefish Bay or Milwaukee. Anyone who finds it should email Volpano at cvolpano@wisc.edu or call UW-Madison's Department of Geoscience at 608-262-8960.