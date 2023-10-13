Wicked waves pound Milwaukee's shoreline; gale warning in effect

Wicked waves lashed at Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday afternoon, Oct. 13 – and are expected to continue doing so until Saturday evening because of a gale warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

That warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. East to northeast winds will be screaming from 25 to 35 miles per hour – with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour. Waves on Lake Michigan are expected to be between six and 11 feet.

While the waves are extremely dangerous for anyone out on the lake, they are attracting people to the lakefront who just want to see the spectacle.

Wicked waves on Milwaukees lakefront

A FOX6 News photojournalist even spotted a kiteboarder who dared to tempt the wavy waters of Lake Michigan. This is not advised.

Wicked waves on Milwaukee's lakefront

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wicked waves on Milwaukee's lakefront

As part of the gale warning, boaters are strongly urged to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and secure any vessels for the severe conditions.