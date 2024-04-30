2024 Lake Express Ferry travel season kicks off Friday, May 3

article

The Lake Express Ferry launches its 2024 travel season providing high-speed ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon, Michigan on Friday, May 3.

There will be four daily crossings, the first of which leaves the Milwaukee terminal at 6 a.m.

A news release says with the addition of evening sailings on June 28, Lake Express will provide six daily crossings of Lake Michigan on select summer schedule dates.

Lake Express officials say passengers of the ferry "can enjoy their experience in a variety of ways, from taking in unique Lake Michigan views from outside passenger and sun decks to relaxing inside the passenger cabin featuring first class-style seating in both row and table configurations. Wide aisles and a spacious cabin provide freedom to move around while underway."

Travelers can visit lake-express.com or call 866-914-1010 to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.