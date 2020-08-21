Milwaukee's mayor looks back on city's role in 2020 DNC: 'A lot of goodwill has been generated'

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett reflected on Friday, Aug. 21 on the city's role in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The convention wrapped up on Thursday without a lot of fanfare in Milwaukee. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accepted the nomination from Delaware -- with fireworks afterward.

Mayor Barrett said Milwaukee's role on the DNC cannot be minimized. He told reporters during a Zoom meeting that there was definitely an economic impact from the DNC here -- although it was not nearly what it could have been.

"A lot of goodwill has been generated," Barrett said. "The word is out about Milwaukee being an incredible place to come for a convention."

The mayor noted there were no major disruptions during the DNC -- so the city's police and fire departments were not overburdened. He also gave a shout-out to city workers and VISIT Milwaukee for shining a bright light on the city -- saying this was a huge team effort.

"I think when the groups came here initially, the question in the back of their mind was, can Milwaukee hit major league pitching. I think we proved beyond a doubt that we, not only can hit major league pitching but, we can hit curve balls," Barrett said. "We showed our resilience and I'm very proud of that."