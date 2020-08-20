West Allis bakery has recipe for success during virtual DNC

As the DNC wraps up Thursday, one local business says - they're actually turning a profit as a result of the event.

The recipe for success? "Cheesecakes, and creampuffs, and our famous ding-dongs."

To those who know about this delicious treasure, it may not come as a surprise - that the DNC has kept them busy.

"It has been good for us, we have done some business while these folks are in town - and it has been good for us, and we certainly appreciate that," said Rachel Schmidbauer of Aggie's Bakery.

The owner of Aggie's Bakery in West Allis, says they are fortunate enough to be turning a profit from the event.

"We have an opportunity to go ahead and take care of some of the DNC staff that have been there, some of the secret service and security agents that are in town," she said.

Advertisement

Their recipe for success - two-fold.

"Reach out to your venues early. I think that was our strategy going into the DNC. We were looking to get commitments from all of our vendors early in the game," Schmidbauer said.

Rachel Schmidbauer

And let your happy customers spread the word.

"I said 'let's go in and get a doughnut - a doughnut!'" Jo Ellen Ziemke said. "I left with more than a doughnut."

Now the color blue is often affiliated with the Democratic Party, but if I may be so bold as to make one recommendation: Aggie's Bakery makes one heck of a red velvet cupcake.

"The desserts that we were making were indeed for Biden and his team. We did find out that he wasn't coming and some of the items were canceled from our production list," Schmidbauer said.

While it may not have gone the way everyone would have hoped, the bakers at Aggie's say that if the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, and his team are still craving something sweet after this is all over -- they'd be happy to send something delicious their way.