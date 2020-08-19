'Women for Biden' rally with Sen. Baldwin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner ahead of DNC

Ahead of the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, "Biden for President" hosts a "Wisconsin Women for Biden Pre-Program with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Senator Tammy Baldwin, State Senator Latyona Johnson, State Senator Lena Taylor, State Representative Robyn Vining, and State Senate Candidate Kelda Roys."

Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, are speaking on Biden’s behalf Wednesday night. And Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate and the first Black woman on a major party ticket, is delivering highly-anticipated remarks that will serve as her first introduction to millions of voters.