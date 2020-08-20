'Energy we've been missing:' Drive-in DNC watch party held at Milwaukee County Zoo

In anticipation of Joe Biden's acceptance of the Democratic Party's nomination for president, a watch party was held at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Thursday, Aug. 20 -- the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, that watch party looked different than that of conventions past. People sat in their cars and watched the final night of DNC coverage on a huge outdoor screen -- just a few miles from where Biden would have been accepting the nomination had it not been for the pandemic.

The rally included a special message from Joe Biden to the crowd before he took the virtual stage at the convention. Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and many others also spoke during the pre-DNC program.

"It is giving us a lot of the energy we've been missing from the convention," said Alyssa Martin, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and Biden supporter.

The pandemic has changed how Democrats are firing up their base.

"We can complain about the circumstances (or) we can deal with it and go forward and listen to those who are health experts and do the right thing," said Khary Penebaker, DNC representative for Wisconsin.

2020 Democratic National Convention watch party at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Vehicles stayed at least one parking space away from one another. Supporters came around and left water bottles, signs, buttons and face masks in the trunks of cars, and audio from the presentation was broadcast over the radio.

"We know what four more years of Trump is going to look like, and we can't afford that," said State Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine). "I know that people see in Kamala Harris and Joe Biden leadership that is ready for this moment. They are both battle-tested."

Along with cheers after each speaker, there were honks from car horns.

The watch party was invitation-only to ensure that social distance and capacity guidelines could be met.