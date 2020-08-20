'Hiding from Wisconsinites:' Republicans criticize Biden, Democrats' absence from state during DNC

While Democrats hold the Democratic National Convention, that was supposed to be in Milwaukee, from around the country, Republicans are making a blitz on the badger state.

President Donald Trump was in Oshkosh on Monday, Aug. 17 when the DNC began. His son, Eric Trump, met with police in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Darien one day later.

Democrats have criticized the Trump team for holding in-person events during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Republican leaders said they are holding their events safely, and showing up when it counts.

"A lot of talk about Joe Biden hiding in the basement. I want to know why he's hiding from Wisconsin, because that's what I see: Joe Biden is hiding from Wisconsinites," said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence

Republicans believe that President Trump is showing strong leadership by traveling to places, like Wisconsin, to listen.

Congressman Bryan Steil, who campaigned with the vice president in Darien on Wednesday, said Republicans are scratching their heads -- wondering why Democrats are staying out of the state.

"You look at the agenda being put forward by Biden and those on the left. I just don't think it's in step with Wisconsin, and that's easy to do when you don't visit our state," Steil said.

Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Bryan Steil in Darien, Wisconsin on Aug. 19, 2020.

Republicans in Wisconsin believe it is a mistake by Democrats, one they plan to capitalize on.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see activity from the Trump team in-person from here on out," said Hitt.

Steil said, despite the results of some public polls, the race in Wisconsin is far from decided. He believes that undecided voters will remember who came to Wisconsin to ask for their vote.