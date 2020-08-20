A day in the life of a Democratic Party delegate: 'The purpose is building those relationships'

We have known since June that Democratic Party delegates would not be coming to Milwaukee. But that does not mean they are not still a vital part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. But exactly what are they doing all day? FOX6 News spent Thursday morning, Aug. 20 with a Wisconsin delegate -- and got an inside look at the work being done.

Inside an apartment on Milwaukee's east side, a home office is Alexander Kostal's DNC delegate headquarters.

"It's not the same as being on the convention floor, but is kind of nice to be able to be comfortable," Kostal said.

Kostal, a Sanders delegate, kicked off Thursday with a virtual breakfast featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Governor Tony Evers.

Throughout a packed day, Democratic delegates learned from leaders and colleagues.

Advertisement

Alexander Kostal

"Most of it is listening, taking notes, and thinking critically about the work we have coming up," Kostal said.

Delegates had the change to log into sessions they were interested in. Kostal enjoyed a "Campaign Academy."

"It's digital classes, training people how to organize and volunteer on campaigns," Kostal said.

There are also online social networking events.

"The purpose is building those relationships with people that have the same passions as you -- that you can work with down the road," Kostal said.

It is down the steps in his living room where Kostal watches the primetime programming -- hoping to watch in his hometown in four years.

Alexander Kostal

"I'd love to see them announce Milwaukee is the place in 2024," Kostal said.

Kostal believes digital classes and training could carry over to the next convention -- even if it is in-person.