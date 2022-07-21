Motorcycle racing at Milwaukee Mile; 1st time since 1993
article
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Motorcycle racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 1993 – when the Bagger Racing League comes in early September.
The Bagger Racing League is set to take the mile-long track Sept. 2-4. A news release says what began as an exhibition race in 2020, the Bagger Racing League has now unfolded into a groundbreaking series comprised of adrenaline-filled Harley-Davidson – the same cruising bikes millions of enthusiasts proudly ride the world over.
Among the local racers competing are Benny Carlson of West Bend and Joe Houpt of Port Washington.
Bagger Racing League
Ticket information
Advance pricing (pre-sale through Sept. 3)
- Full weekend tickets (Fri/Sat/Sun) Adult (18+) Weekend: $70 Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $20 Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0
- Adult (18+) Weekend: $70
- Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $20
- Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0
- Adult (18+) tickets Adult Friday: $20 Adult Saturday: $40 Adult Sunday: $40
- Adult Friday: $20
- Adult Saturday: $40
- Adult Sunday: $40
- Jr. (7-17) tickets Friday: $10 Saturday: $10 Sunday: $10
- Friday: $10
- Saturday: $10
- Sunday: $10
- Child (6 and under) ticketsAny Day: $0
- Any Day: $0
Day of pricing (on sale starting Sept. 2)
- Full weekend tickets (Fri/Sat/Sun) Adult (18+) Weekend: $80 Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $40 Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0
- Adult (18+) Weekend: $80
- Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $40
- Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0
- Adult (18+) tickets Adult Friday: $25 Adult Saturday: $50 Adult Sunday: $50
- Adult Friday: $25
- Adult Saturday: $50
- Adult Sunday: $50
- Jr. (7-17) tickets Friday: $15 Saturday: $15 Sunday: $15
- Friday: $15
- Saturday: $15
- Sunday: $15
- Child (6 and under) ticketsAny Day: $0
- Any Day: $0