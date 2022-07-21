Motorcycle racing at Milwaukee Mile; 1st time since 1993

article

Motorcycle racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 1993 – when the Bagger Racing League comes in early September.

The Bagger Racing League is set to take the mile-long track Sept. 2-4. A news release says what began as an exhibition race in 2020, the Bagger Racing League has now unfolded into a groundbreaking series comprised of adrenaline-filled Harley-Davidson – the same cruising bikes millions of enthusiasts proudly ride the world over.

Among the local racers competing are Benny Carlson of West Bend and Joe Houpt of Port Washington.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Bagger Racing League

Advance pricing (pre-sale through Sept. 3)

Full weekend tickets (Fri/Sat/Sun) Adult (18+) Weekend: $70 Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $20 Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0

Adult (18+) Weekend: $70

Jr. (7-17) Weekend: $20

Child (6 and under) Weekend: $0

Adult (18+) tickets Adult Friday: $20 Adult Saturday: $40 Adult Sunday: $40

Adult Friday: $20

Adult Saturday: $40

Adult Sunday: $40

Jr. (7-17) tickets Friday: $10 Saturday: $10 Sunday: $10

Friday: $10

Saturday: $10

Sunday: $10

Child (6 and under) ticketsAny Day: $0

Any Day: $0

Day of pricing (on sale starting Sept. 2)