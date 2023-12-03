Marquette women beat Pennsylvania, remain undefeated

article

Frannie Hottinger had 20 points and eight rebounds, Mackenzie Hare hit five 3-pointers and scored 19, and No. 23 Marquette continued the hottest start in program history with an 87-52 romp over Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Hottinger made 9 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles, who have won eight straight to begin the season. Hare was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Jordan King finished with 17 points and four assists. Bridget Utberg had eight points off the bench as Marquette just missed having four players score in double figures for a seventh time this season.

Hare sank all four of her first-half 3-pointers and scored 14 as Marquette turned a six-point first-quarter lead into a 37-24 advantage at halftime. Freshman Mataya Gayle had 13 points for Pennsylvania as just three Quakers scored in the first 20 minutes. Marquette shot 60% from the floor (15 of 25) and hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc in building the 13-point lead.

The Golden Eagles outscored Penn 32-9 in the third quarter to open up a 36-point lead.

Gayle had 23 points and three steals to pace the Quakers (5-3). Jordan Obi pitched in with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Marquette shot 57.9% from the floor, topping 50% for the sixth time this season.

It was the first meeting between the two schools. Marquette is 5-0 all time versus the Ivy League.

Penn stays on the road to play Villanova on Tuesday. Marquette travels to play Illinois State on Sunday.