American Family Field funding town hall

As the Milwaukee Brewers prepared for the Wild Card Series, lawmakers debated funding for American Family Field Monday, Oct. 2.

State Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) held a town hall meeting to discuss the funding plan.

Lawmakers' proposal seeks $600 million to repair the stadium, with $400 million coming from the state and $200 million from Milwaukee city and county.

Senator Larson is against the bill and outlined ways he believes taxpayers can get a better deal.

"If this moves forward, it's a $9.1 million net loss for the city and the county to keep this," said Larson.

When all is said and done, Governor Tony Evers will have to sign off on the plan, and the Brewers will have to sign the lease which would keep them in Milwaukee through 2050.