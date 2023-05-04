Open Record: Sharing the Wealth
MILWAUKEE - Shared revenue dates back more than 100 years in Wisconsin. What is shared revenue, and why do we have it? What's driving the current proposal to boost it for the first time in years? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites a pair of experts on to explain it all and help break down some of the issues in place in order for Milwaukee to get more money to avert a financial crisis.
