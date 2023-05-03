Wisconsin shared revenue: Police in MPS schools among the strings

Police officers could be coming back to Milwaukee Public Schools, and the city would not be able to cut the number of officers. Those are just some of the strings in order for Milwaukee to get more money to avert a financial crisis.

The number of police in Milwaukee has dropped. In 2009, there were 1,965 sworn officers. In April 2023, there were 1,634.

"I don’t see many members want to cut any further from public safety," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy. "Obviously, I think we’re in a crisis with crime, and people would like to see more officers."

Wisconsin Republicans say Milwaukee would no longer be able to cut the number of officers. That's a requirement for the Legislature to allow Milwaukee voters to vote on a referendum to raise the sales tax.

"I think it’s going to improve morale, knowing that our members are going to have a partner that is not going to go backwards," said Alex Ayala, Milwaukee Police Association.

The Republican proposal would also require Milwaukee Public Schools to return to having police in the schools; 25 officers in total.

"There can be a bond that can grow between an officer and a student," said Ayala. "You’re teaching kids that officers are not scary, that they are there to help you, and you could come to them with any problem that you might have at home or anywhere else. That’s someone you can look up to as a role model to have those officers in the schools."

Students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

For years, Milwaukee leaders have said without more shared revenue from the state, they’d face a financial crisis and big cuts.

"It’s big-time hardball," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski. "You can talk until the dogs come home, but now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and something has to happen, and so we’re at that stage."

Wisconsin Republicans' plan would send every city and town at least 10% more in shared revenue. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Milwaukee currently gets $217 million. They’d get 10% more, or $239 million.

"This 10-12% would help, definitely," said Murphy. "Will it straighten out our structural imbalance? Probably not. We’re probably still going to have to make some cuts, but it brings us pretty close to it."