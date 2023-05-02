Wisconsin GOP shared revenue funding plan comes with strings

article

To get boosted money from the state, Wisconsin cities and counties would have to agree to strings.

Wisconsin Republicans released their shared revenue proposal Tuesday, May 2.

It would take one penny of the state’s 5-cent sales tax and give it to local communities. Cities and counties have said they weren't getting enough to provide for basic services. The plan calls for pumping at least 10% more to every community.

To get that money, they’d have to agree to things like using the money only for police, fire, EMS, public works and transportation.

The GOP proposal would also allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to add to the local sales tax, but voters would need to approve it in a referendum.

Wisconsin shared revenue

In exchange, the legislation would require Milwaukee to keep the number of cops. It would require Milwaukee Public Schools to return to having police in school. In order for the city to add a new job, it would take a two-thirds vote of the city’s Common Council.

The GOP proposal would also require an audit of the Office of Violence Prevention.

The city would also not be able to use tax money on The Hop streetcar.