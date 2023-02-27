Zachariah Anderson trial: Jury selection Monday

article

Jury selection began Monday, Feb. 27 in the Zachariah Anderson trial. Anderson is charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Rosario Gutierrez, Jr. in May 2020.

Anderson is charged with homicide and accused of hiding Gutierrez's body.

Rosalio Gutierrez was last heard and seen on May 17, 2020. During their investigation, authorities said there was a large amount of blood and signs of a struggle inside his apartment.

Rosario Gutierrez, Jr.

Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance in May 2020. DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a match for Gutierrez, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have portrayed Anderson as jealous – as his ex was in a budding relationship with Gutierrez – jealous enough that he stalked and planned out the Kenosha man's killing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anderson has denied involvement. Gutierrez's body has not been found.