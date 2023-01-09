Woman killed near 3rd and Mineral, Milwaukee's 3rd homicide of 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday, Jan. 8 near 3rd and Mineral. It happened around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing. It is domestic violence related. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is Milwaukee's third homicide of 2023. The first happened Jan. 1 near 33rd and Villard at JJ's Fish and Chicken. Prosecutors charged Javonte Jones, 16, with first-degree intentional homicide after finding a 17-year-old dead on the floor of the restaurant.