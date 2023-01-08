Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:53PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday afternoon.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday, Jan. 8. 

Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. 

No arrests have been made.

This is Milwaukee's second homicide of 2023. The first happened Jan. 1 near 33rd and Villard at JJ's Fish and Chicken. Prosecutors charged Javonte Jones, 16, with first-degree intentional homicide after finding a 17-year-old dead on the floor of the restaurant. 
 