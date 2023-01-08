Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday, Jan. 8.

Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

This is Milwaukee's second homicide of 2023. The first happened Jan. 1 near 33rd and Villard at JJ's Fish and Chicken. Prosecutors charged Javonte Jones, 16, with first-degree intentional homicide after finding a 17-year-old dead on the floor of the restaurant.

