33rd and Villard shooting; Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.

Police said the shots were fired near 33rd and Villard late Sunday, Jan. 1.

The two who survived the shooting, which happened outside a fast food joint, were arrested.

32nd and Villard shooting; Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023

Police said the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

The 22-year-old flagged down an ambulance near 26th and Hampton and was taken to the hospital. A small group showed up and argued with police and paramedics.

Both people could face charges. Police did not elaborate on what they were arrested for.

The city's first homicide of the year happened three days after candles were lit for more than 200 killed in 2022, the third consecutive year Milwaukee saw record homicides.

More than a third of the homicides in 2022 stemmed from arguments or fights, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.