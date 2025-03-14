Wisconsin State Fair: 2025 "Fairtastic Poster Competition" winner

article

The Brief A South Milwaukee artist is the winner of the 2025 Fairtastic Poster Competition. Artist Lauren Marvell used acrylic paints, colored pencils, and crayons for her poster. Commemorative posters featuring Marvell’s artwork will be available for purchase at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.



Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation officials announced on Friday, March 14 the 2025 Fairtastic Grand Champion Artist: South Milwaukee artist Lauren Marvell.

Fairtastic poster winner

What we know:

A news release says "Marvell’s artwork bursts with fun colors and spotlights the vibrancy of young people soaking in all that the Wisconsin State Fair has to offer. "

Marvell used mediums that are found in a classroom to bring out the youthfulness of her work including acrylic paints, colored pencils, and crayons.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials noted that Marvell is a graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and currently resides in South Milwaukee. Her projects range from personalized illustrations to giant murals. Marvell has strong local roots while working with municipalities including the cities of Oak Creek, Greendale, and Milwaukee. This poster artwork touches close to home as Marvell’s pulls inspiration from the youth in her life enjoying the many aspects at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Other finalists

What we know:

With over twenty submissions this year, the fellow 2025 Fairtastic Poster Competition finalists include Leia Cameron of Milwaukee and Nick Patton of Sheboygan. A panel of three judges selected Marvell as the 2025 Grand Champion Fairtastic Artist earlier this spring.

What you can do:

Commemorative posters and other items featuring Marvell’s artwork will be available for purchase at the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Proceeds of the Fairtastic Poster support the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, an independent 501c3 dedicated to preserving the State Fair Park, supporting year-round art and education programs, and enhancing the Fair experience for all visitors. Those interested in learning more about the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation can visit WSFPfoundation.org.